Chris Kennedy announces run for governor

Chicago businessman and philanthropist Chris Kennedy said Wednesday he will announce a run for governor. | Sun-Times file photo by Michael Schmidt

Finally.

Watch for Chris Kennedy, a member of the Kennedy political dynasty, to announce today he has tossed his hat in the ring for Governor.

Kennedy, who has dipped his toe in the gubernatorial waters several times previously — only to pull out before officially announcing his candidacy — tells Sneed he is announcing his candidacy Wednesday afternoon.

Translation: No more flirtations with higher office as he has done in the past.

Kennedy, son of the late U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, has spent the past few months interviewing pollsters and consultants in a possible bid for a 2018 gubernatorial run.

Sneed also exclusively disclosed months ago that former U.S. Commerce Secretary William Daley — who once entertained a bid for governor and is a member of a Chicago political dynasty — would back Kennedy if he ran for office. Kennedy is also the nephew of the nation’s first Roman Catholic President, John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in his first term in office.

Kennedy, the former chairman of the Merchandise Mart, cofounded TOP BOX Foods in 2012 with his wife, Sheila. It is a nonprofit organization which sells fresh fruits, vegetables and healthy meats at a lower cost to under-served areas.

Billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker and Chicago alderman Ameya Pawar are also weighing gubernatorial runs.