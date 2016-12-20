Christkindlmarket security increased after Berlin attack

Chicago Police officers patrol Christkindlmarket while vendors set up for the day on Tuesday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Security at Chicago’s annual Christkindlmarket, which is modeled after traditional Christmas markets in Germany, was beefed up after an attack at a market in Berlin on Monday.

“It was a terrible incident. It’s very hard for people, you know. They come out to enjoy themselves with their families,” Ellis Rivera, a maintenance worker at the Loop market, said Tuesday morning.

Rivera said security was added Monday night, including barricades at the main entrances to Daley Plaza, where the temporary huts of the annual holiday destination are set up.

“Just in case,” said Rivera, 42. “You’ve gotta be wary. I hope and pray that everything works out.”

A crafts stand vendor was pleased by the added help.

“Yesterday we had so much security here. We feel safe,” said Jomlong Martin, 65.

Swadsh Shrestha agreed, but thought it was unfortunate.

“We feel safe here,” Shrestha, 46 said, but the Berlin attack “shouldn’t happen.”

The market, he added, has “nothing to do with the political situation” in the world.

The Islamic State extremist group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the truck attack

The truck attack Monday night on a Berlin Christmas market killed 12 people and left nearly 50 injured. The truck slammed into the crowded market set up next to the historic Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. The church, a centerpiece of the former West Berlin, serves as a symbol of the destruction of war. The 19th-century church was badly damaged in World War II bombing and the remains of its spire were left standing. A modern extension was inaugurated in 1961.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joachim Gauck attended a memorial service at the church Tuesday, just hours after Merkel and other German political leaders laid white roses outside the church.

Contributing: AP