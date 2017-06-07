Cirque du Soleil shells out the green, buys Blue Man Group

Like a shiny bald guy devouring Cap’n Crunch, Cirque du Soleil on Thursday gobbled up the company behind Blue Man Group, considerably expanding its reach in the world of commercial performance art.

New York-based Blue Man Productions is “a perfect cultural fit” for the circus maker, Cirque CEO Daniel Lamarre said in a statement, noting that both brands boast an extremely loyal fan base.

“We want to broaden our horizons, develop new forms of entertainment, reach out to new audiences and expand our own creative capabilities. Today, we are taking a decisive step towards materializing these ambitions,” Lamarre said.

In addition to its long-running Chicago troupe at the Briar Street Theatre, Blue Man has trios of shiny, hairless, cobalt humans entertaining audiences in New York, Boston, Las Vegas, Orlando and Berlin, as well as two touring productions.