Citibank branch robbed in Brookfield

A Citibank branch was robbed Friday in west suburban Brookfield.

The Citibank branch at 9009 Ogden Ave. was reported robbed at 12:02 p.m., according to the FBI. A weapon was not displayed.

The robber was described as a 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 black man of medium build between 25 and 30 years old, the FBI said. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black scarf.

Investigators believe the robber was likely a repeat offender from the west suburbs, according to the FBI.