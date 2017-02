Citibank branch robbed in Loop

A Citibank branch was robbed Wednesday afternoon in the Loop.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 12:27 p.m. at the bank at 100 S. Michigan Ave., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

The suspect, who threatened a weapon, was described as a 26- or 27-year-old black man with thin mustache, carrying a messenger bag with a white shoulder strap, Croon said.

He ran south on Michigan Avenue after the robbery.