CitiBank branch robbed on Near North Side

An image from video surveillance shows a man who robbed a Near North Side CitiBank branch on Wednesday. | FBI

A CitiBank branch was robbed Wednesday afternoon on the Near North Side.

The robbery was reported at 1:52 p.m. in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue, the FBI said.

The robber, described as a man with a slim build between 25 and his early 30s, wore a black and gray knit hat, black winter coat, gray and green gloves, and tan pants, the FBI said.

He did not show a weapon in the non-takeover robbery.

The same person is believed to be responsible for two bank robberies last month, the FBI said. One happened at a CitiBank branch about 2:25 p.m. Feb. 15 at 100 S. Michigan Ave. Another was reported at 5:36 p.m. Feb. 7 at a Chase bank branch at 35 W. Wacker.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700. A reward has been offered.