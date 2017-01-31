City bag tax starts Wednesday; what you need to know

Beginning Wednesday, you’ll have to pay 7 cents for a bag at many stores across the city — the latest effort to try to cut down on the use of disposable bags.

The new tax replaces the former plastic bag ban, which city officials say didn’t work as well as they’d hoped.

Here are the basics on the new tax:

When: The 7-cent tax goes into effect Wednesday.

What: It applies to both paper and plastic bags.

Why: It’s the city’s latest initiative to get people to bring their own reusable bags, an effort to reduce the amount of trash going into landfills.

Does it apply to every store in the city?: Yes, but it’s up to retailers to decide whether to charge customers or absorb the costs themselves.

Which retailers will make customers pay?: So far Jewel-Osco, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens have all said they’ll pass on the cost to the public.

Is anyone exempt?: Yes. The tax doesn’t apply to bags use to carry items bought with federal food stamp benefits. When you pick up a prescription, you won’t have to pay for those bags.

What happens to the collected tax?: Five cents goes to the city, with the other two cents going to the businesses.

Contributing: AP