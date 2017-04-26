City changing name of aviation police force after United fiasco

The city wants to change the name of its police force assigned to protect O'Hare and Midway airports. | Sun-Times file photo

The union representing Chicago’s aviation police officers is accusing the city of violating its contract — and jeopardizing the traveling public — by stripping the word “police” from their uniforms and vehicles in response to the passenger dragging fiasco aboard a United Airlines flight at O’Hare Airport.

Trustees of Service Employees International Union Local 73, which represents the aviation officers, declared their intention to file an unfair labor practices complaint with the Illinois Labor Relations Board that alleges the name change is “improper, potentially illegal” and a violation of the union’s contract.

“Without the word police’ on their equipment, the ability … to perform their job to the best of their ability has been compromised. They are unable to respond to calls adequately, and the traveling public will not recognize that the first-responders to an emergency are state-certified law enforcement officers with the same police powers as the Chicago Police Department,” trustees Dian Palmer and Denise Poloyac were quoted as saying in an emailed statement.

“Their credibility and authority has been diminished. All equipment and uniforms should have the word `police’ displayed prominently and proudly. … The safety and well-being of the traveling public at Chicago’s airports should be the number one priority of the Chicago Department of Aviation. The premature, rash decision by [Aviation] Commissioner Ginger Evans to remove the word “police” from Aviation Officers equipment and uniforms puts everyone using our airports at an unnecessary risk.”

Evans could not be reached for comment. Aviation Department spokesperson Lauren Huffman had no immediate comment.

The trustees noted that the 292-officer, $19 million-a-year aviation security force has “kept the traveling public safe without incident” for more than 35 years. They are the first-responders to medical and safety emergencies in and around O’Hare and Midway Airports. They have assisted travelers “on a daily basis” with the “stressful situations” they encounter every day, the trustees said.

Under pointed questioning at a City Council hearing two weeks ago, Evans acknowledged that she ordered the word “police” removed from uniforms worn by aviation security officers in January, but the order was never enforced.

That explains why at least one of the three officers now on paid administrative leave for dragging a bloodied and flailing Dr. David Dao down the aisle of United Flight 1341 on April 9 still had the word, “police” on his uniform.

In a flurry of emails that followed the embarrassing incident captured on a video played around the world, Evans had referred to the uniform controversy that would surface later during the City Council hearing.

“This is an example why the cloth stars on ASO clothing causes confusion. They are not Chicago Police,” she wrote.

Adam Rosen, a spokesman for SEIU Local 73 said the commissioner started moving to enforce her name-change order last Friday.

“They started taking the cars and they came back with the word `security’ on them, instead of police,” Rosen said Wednesday.

“There’s nothing in writing yet from the city. But eventually, they want to remove the word `police’ from uniforms that’s right on the back. The word `police’ is also on the badges they wear. That’s what they’ll move to next. They’ve already asked for the star numbers.”

Rosen said the union filed a “cease and desist order” demanding that the city “stop what they’re doing.” When Evans proceeded with the name change, the union drafted the unfair labor practices complaint.

“Changing the name is not only a mandatory subject of collective bargaining. It’s changing their job classification. It’s also a safety and security issue,” Rosen said.

Evan is in the midst of a top-to-bottom review of the passenger-dragging incident that will ultimately determine whether the $19 million-a-year aviation security force will continue to exist at all.

Inspector General Joe Ferguson is also investigating the incident that left Dao with injuries that his attorneys describe as a broken nose, two chipped teeth and a sinus problem that will require surgery.

In the internal emails that followed the incident, Evans was incredulous that the officers were aboard the flight to begin with to handle what amounted to a customer-service issue.

It happened after Dao refused to give up his seat for a United crew member who needed to get to Louisville to handle another flight.

“If the flight was overbooked, United should not have allowed the man to board,” Evans wrote to her staff and other city officials on the day after the incident that has damaged Chicago’s reputation as an international travel destination.

Rookie Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), who spent twelve years as a skycap for Southwest Airlines at Midway Airport, has introduced an “order” that would mandate the Chicago Police Department and the Department of Aviation to “identify means for the consolidation” of the two law-enforcement agencies within 60 days.