City chooses developer to acquire, renovate two South Loop buildings

The city has found a buyer for two of four buildings in a key South Loop block. | Provided

Two months ago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel put four vacant State Street buildings out to bid to remove what he called “monumental obstacles to development of an entire block” in the South Loop.

On Thursday, two of those buildings — at 202 and 220 South State — will be sold to CA Ventures to pave the way for a $141 million private investment to redevelop the “venerable” buildings on the marquee street.

Both buildings were acquired by the federal government in 2005, amid plans for another federal building complex to buffer the courthouse and government office buildings nearby.

The General Services Administration nixed the project and now wants to unload the buildings. The city chose the developer and facilitated the three-way transaction that included the GSA and CA Ventures.

The 16-story Century Building, 202 S. State, was designed by Holabird & Roche and completed in 1915. It will be rehabilitated and expanded to accommodate 159 furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments.

The 22-story Consumers Building at 220 S. State, completed in 1913, will be rehabbed to create 270 “micro” apartments.

City Hall said the buildings will have a 25,000-square-foot retail and commercial base that will incorporate the historic storefront at 214 S. State St., designed by architect Isadore Alexander and completed in 1935.

Bids were accepted only for renovation, not demolition; both buildings are considered “contributing structures” to the Loop Retail Historic District. It might even meet the criteria for designation as a Chicago landmark.

A buyer still is being sought for the buildings between those two anchors — a three-story building at 212 S. State and a six-story building at 214 S. State. Both can be demolished, but the city is insisting on preserving the storefront of the 131-year-old building at 214 S. State.

“For more than a decade, these buildings have stood as monumental obstacles to development on an entire block of one of Chicago’s marquee streets,” Emanuel said on the day the buildings were put out to bid.

“Today, we are taking the first step to ensure this corridor reaches its potential to thrive and support jobs that reach every part of Chicago.”

Planning and Development Commissioner David Reifman said then that the door was wide open to an array of uses that include hotels, residential, student housing, classrooms and office space.

“State Street is an extremely important corridor for the city. We want a high-quality development at that location . . . to take care of these buildings that are not in good shape. That will require thoughtful design and creativity,” Reifman told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“It’s not far from DePaul, Columbia College and all of that South Loop activity. It’s ideally suited for development, given a lot of the activity in the area. I don’t know what the ideal use would be,” he said. “We want a lot of foot traffic and people for this part of the city. But it could take different forms. We have to see what the market will bring. These are two historic buildings that can lend themselves to great urban character and integrity with the ability to redevelop space in the smaller buildings.”

Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) said whenever “landmark-worthy buildings are at risk,” his preference is to encourage preservation and adaptive re-use.

“All but one of these buildings are considered to be potentially landmark-worthy and all four of these buildings are definitely at-risk. They have not been well maintained and will require structural work and significant facade restoration,” Reilly wrote in an email.

“We have confirmed three of the four buildings included in the South State Street sale . . . are historically significant and I feel strongly that those buildings should be preserved and re-positioned for adaptive re-use,” he wrote.

Reilly noted that the fourth building, 212 S. State St., is “considered less significant” than the other three.

“While I would prefer to see that building retained as well, I believe the future owner should be given some flexibility to determine the future viability of that structure,” he wrote.

Given the significance of the buildings and their “prominence” on State Street, Reilly urged Reifman to “carefully review” respondents to the RFP and choose the competitor with “extensive experience preserving and re-using historic landmark buildings in downtown Chicago.”