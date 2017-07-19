City Colleges hopeful stalled Olive-Harvey project can restart

Twice-stalled construction of a $45 million transportation, distribution and logistics center at Olive-Harvey College may be on the verge of starting up again, thanks to the deal that resolved a marathon state budget stalemate.

City Colleges spokeswoman Katheryn Hayes said the new budget — locked in by an override of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto — “re-appropriated” $7.4 million for the Olive-Harvey project and added “another $8 million.”

It’s now up to the Illinois Capital Development Board to determine when construction can begin again, Hayes said.

“We’re eager to get going. We’re looking forward to moving forward with the project. But they are the administrators of the project,” Hayes said.

Gus Behnke, acting executive director of the Illinois Capital Development Board,

did not return repeated phone calls.

City Colleges Chancellor Juan Salgado and Felicia Davis, the all-purpose mayoral troubleshooter now serving as acting president of Olive-Harvey, could not be reached.

In 2012, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced plans to build the training center at Olive-Harvey to prepare students for 28,000 jobs in the fields of transportation, distribution and logistics over the next decade — and give them what the governor called a “meal ticket to the middle class.”

The 200,000-square-foot building was supposed to replace 112,000 square feet of temporary classroom space adjacent to the main Olive-Harvey building at 10001 S. Woodlawn.

The project was supposed to be completed two years ago and bankrolled by $31.6 million from then-Gov. Pat Quinn’s capital construction program and by $10.6 million in funds built into the five-year, $479 million capital plan at City Colleges.

Instead, the marquee project has twice fallen victim to the marathon state budget stalemate.

Last year, Emanuel restarted the marquee project and dared his old friend, Rauner, to follow through on a threat to sue City Colleges to stop the project.

“The state told us, `If you spend your own money, we’re going to sue you.’ So, I say to the state of Illinois, `We’re going to do the work. You want to sue us, go ahead,'” Emanuel said then.

“You’ve already added $4 million on top of the cost and this is really your idea of turning around the state of Illinois? It’s leading to a dead-end.”

A few months later, the state reversed field and told contractors to restart work. But the reprieve was short-lived. Work was stopped again as construction costs ballooned.

Davis was chosen, in part, to help solve the construction dilemma.

She is the former Chicago Police officer-turned-all-purpose mayoral troubleshooter who has served Emanuel as deputy chief of staff, point person on public safety issues, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement and buildings commissioner.

She spent 20 months running the Emanuel-chaired Public Building Commission that rides herd over construction of schools, libraries, Park District facilities, police and fire stations.

On the day he was appointed chancellor, Salgado was asked what he planned to do about the twice-stalled construction of the Olive-Harvey addition.

“We’re gonna get out and tell our story to everyone so they understand this value proposition. We’re gonna push heavily. We’re gonna push hard because we have to. Peoples’ lives are at stake,” he said then.

“As someone who spent some time doing community organizing and has relationships with people, I know how to do that.”