City Council approves municipal ID after emotional debate

Parts of Chicago's plan for a municipal ID are modeled on the approach used in San Franciso. | Photo provided by The Center for Popular Democracy

After a lengthy and emotional debate, the City Council voted Wednesday to fulfill what Mayor Rahm Emanuel called a “moral responsibility” — by creating a municipal identification program to help undocumented immigrants come “out of the shadows.”

The vote was 44 to 4. The “No” votes were cast by aldermen Anthony Beale (9th), David Moore (17th), Nick Sposato (38th) and Anthony Napolitano (41st).

Beale has argued that he gets no complaints from constituents who can’t get an Illinois ID and, if there is a need for assistance, it would be better handled by the state.

Sposato voted against the $1.3 million Legal Protection Fund created by the mayor to support immigrants threatened with deportation under President Donald Trump. He was also a “No” vote on a resolution reaffirming Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city.

He, too, has argued that the state of Illinois “has the infrastructure in place to handle this” and that’s where it belongs if it should happen at all. On that point, Sposato is not too sure for security reasons.

“If people claim to be homeless — and I’m not doubting that they are homeless — they’re gonna get somebody to vouch for them and say, `Yes, they are homeless. And yes, it is John Smith. And yes, he does live here.’ And that way, we’re gonna give him an ID,” Sposato has said.

He added, “I don’t know why with the infrastructure the state has in place to give out IDs why it wouldn’t be a state ID, why we have to meddle in this and spend our money on it.”

Although the debate had an “us-vs.-them” undertone, Emanuel cut to the chase. He argued that aldermen have a “moral responsibility” to help undocumented immigrants, homeless people, ex-offenders and domestic violence victims come “out of the shadows.” That is particularly true, the mayor said, at a time when undocumented immigrants are living in fear of deportation by President Donald Trump and when the Trump administration has moved to deport its first Dreamer. That’s the category used to describe students who were brought to the United States by their parents and were allowed to remain here under former President Barack Obama; they would be given greater protections under the Dream Act, a bill introduced in Congress but never passed.

“I can’t think of a more important thing to do,” the mayor said from the rostrum.

At a time when undocumented immigrants are living in fear of the mass deportations threatened during Trump’s campaign, City Clerk Anna Valencia has assured aldermen that personal information that is provided to qualify for and obtain a municipal ID will not end up in the hands of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

To protect confidentiality, the city will ask for “minimal information” and will not ask applicants about their immigration status. Nor will the city retain copies of applicants’ personal information.

The name and date of birth will be the only information retained by the city. No home address will be required.

Applicants also will be able to self-designate their gender, a nod to the LGBTQ community.

The municipal ID will not be limited to undocumented individuals and will be available to people with disabilities; also, people who are homeless or are victims of domestic violence will be able to designate an alternative address.

The bare-bones approach outlined in the ordinance follows San Francisco’s lead. There, applicants bring in documents to prove their identity, and the documents are reviewed by specially trained individuals, who then hand them back.

“New York did it on a point system. So four points to prove your identity and be able to get a municipal ID card,” Valencia has said.

“That’s something we’re looking at as part of a point system to prove the identity of the person. We’re also going to have our people trained just like the Secretary of State’s office is trained to authenticate the material,” she said.

The next step in establishing the ID program is to issue an RFP for the technology portion and identify ancillary benefits that might be tied to a municipal ID. Those benefits may include access to banks, cultural institutions and pharmacies that offer discounts.

The mayor’s 2017 budget allocated $1 million for the municipal ID program with a goal of issuing the first IDs by year’s end.

“Sixty-five percent of the reason people signed up in New York was for the benefits and discounts,” Valencia said. “We’re meeting with museums and also sporting teams to talk about possible discounts. We’ve met with local chambers that would really like to partner with us on offering a discount, especially to local pharmacies so it drives people to shop in their neighborhoods.”