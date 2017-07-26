City Council approves speed, red-light camera settlement

The Chicago City Council approved a settlement in a lawsuit over red-light camera tickets, but a judge still must sign off on the deal. | Associated Press file photo

Red-light and speed cameras that Chicago motorists love to hate will finally be generating something other than $100 tickets.

The City Council on Wednesday gave final approval to a $38.75 million settlement that will offer 50 percent refunds to 1.2 million motorists denied due process when the city failed to send them a second notice of violation required until May, 2015 and imposed $100 late fees four days too soon.

Corporation Counsel Ed Siskel said the Emanuel administration agreed to the settlement after a series of adverse court rulings. The only alternative, he said, is a massive liability for Chicago taxpayers.

That could happen if a judge voids all tickets issued during the five-year statute of limitations that applies to the “unjust enrichment claims” triggered by a class-action lawsuit.

“If the court rules those are void, the city could be required to refund approximately $264 million and could not collect approximately $143 million in outstanding debt,” Siskel said.

A judge could also rule that the five-year statute of limitations does not apply. That would trigger city liability dating back to 2003, when the first red light camera was installed, Siskel said.

In that case, “the city could be required to refund approximately $700 million. In addition, the city could be prohibited from collecting any debt arising from any red light or speed camera violation before May of 2015. Currently that is approximately $206 million,” Siskel said.

With those heavy numbers in mind, aldermen had no choice but to hold their noses and approve the settlement that includes a mix of refunds, forgiven debt and attorneys’ fees.

But they couldn’t resist the opportunity to score political points by railing against a red-light camera program built on a $2 million bribery scandal that has turned into a cash cow.

“It was designed to generate hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue. And the system came back to bite this city,” said Ald Anthony Beale (9th), chairman of the City Council’s Transportation Committee.

“I’m excited that the residents of this great city finally are getting their just due. They’re getting some of their money back on a system that was designed to hurt the people. … It was designed to generate revenue off the people who can least afford to pay these tickets.”

Beale also railed anew about the fact that $11.7 million will go to attorneys.

That’s nearly one-third of the settlement — standard for class-action lawsuits. Beale called it galling.

“That money should be reimbursed to the people — not the lawyers. The lawyers found a loophole in this system, filed a lawsuit against the city and now they are getting that pot of gold,” Beale said.

“If 100 percent of the people submit to get reimbursed, you’re gonna be waiting for your check — a whole whopping $7. Now, if the county has their way, that $7 might get you a two-liter” of pop.

Beale called the settlement a “bittersweet pill” because it stems from the city’s own bureaucratic mistakes.

“This system was flawed. Since then, we have corrected the system,” Beale said.

“We all have different projects in our wards where we’re fighting for resources. … Somebody’s project that could have moved forward is gonna be put on ice because of this particular lawsuit.”

Finance Committee Chairman Edward Burke (14th) insisted that the average refund check will be more like $42. And the average amount of forgiven debt will be $88.

But, he used the opportunity to appeal to Mayor Rahm Emanuel to permanently prohibit Redflex Traffic Systems, the Arizona company at the center of a $2 million red light camera bribery scandal, from doing business with the city.

If not, Burke warned, “We’ll be right back here again.”

The 1.2 million motorists eligible for 50 percent refunds together received 1.5 million red-light and speed camera tickets between 2010 and 2015, when the rules were changed to drop the second notice requirement the city had ignored.

That’s somewhere between one-third of and one half of all red-light and speed cameras tickets issued during that period.

As for the rest of the tickets issued during that period, many of them were paid or challenged or motorists received the proper notice. The settlement assumes that roughly half of the motorists offered refunds will not claim them.

A judge still needs to sign off on the settlement.

Impacted motorists must be notified by mail; they will get an opportunity to opt in or out of the refunds. Siskel has said it’s likely to be “months” before motorists receive cash returns. The city also intends to set up a website to get the word out.

Almost as important as the refunds is the city’s promise not to use any of those 1.5 million tickets when it comes to determining whose car gets a Denver boot and whose driver’s license gets suspended.

Beale has argued that “heads should roll,” but Siskel has maintained that it’s not possible to hold any one person accountable for dropping the ball on due process.

“This was not something that was an individual decision. It was a confluence of events that contributed to not putting in place the mechanism required to comply with the ordinance that required sending out that second notice,” he said.

Last fall, the City Council approved Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to give 1.2 million impacted motorists a second chance to challenge their tickets.

Then-Corporation Counsel Steve Patton assured aldermen on that day that it would “bolster our defense” of the pending lawsuit and “form the basis for a fair and reasonable settlement.”

Patton also maintained that a “procedural failure does not render a ticket invalid” and that there was no justification for blanket refunds.

Siskel has argued that the do-over hearings were not in vain.

“The reason we were able to obtain a settlement on the favorable terms you have before you is, in part, because of the work that this Council did in passing that ordinance,” he said.