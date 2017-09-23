City of Chicago accepting nominations for official 2017 Christmas tree

Is that towering evergreen in your back or front yard the next official City of Chicago Christmas tree?

If it’s 55-feet tall (or taller), a hardy Spruce or Fir (no pine trees eligible), and it’s located less than 100 miles from downtown Chicago, it just might fill the bill.

If you’re willing to part with it, then snap a photo of your tree and submit it for consideration to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events by Oct. 20. If your tree is selected, you and your family will be on hand for the 104th Lighting of the Tree ceremony on Nov. 17 in Millennium Park. The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. with a musical program (lineup will be announced at a later date).

The tree will be on display in Millennium Park (at Washington and Michigan) throughout the holiday season.

Submitted nominations/photos (at least two photographs from up-close and afar are required) must include owner’s name, address, phone and email. Also include a brief essay about the tree’s history (if known) and why your tree would be the ideal choice. Send your entry via email to DCASE@cityofchicago.org or via mail to: Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, ATTN: Christmas Tree Contest, 78 E. Washington Street, Chicago, IL. 60602. For more information, visit cityofchicago.org/dcase.