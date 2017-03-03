City rejects company’s plan to control manganese dust

The Chicago Department of Public Health moved Friday to protect a Southeast Side neighborhood that’s been a dumping ground for decades — by rejecting a Pittsburgh company’s plan to control the release of potentially harmful manganese dust.

S.H. Bell Co. has installed five air monitors under pressure from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but that’s not good enough to satisfy Health Commissioner Dr. Julie Morita.

In a letter sent Friday, Morita outlined specific defects in the company’s dust control plan and gave S.H. Bell 30 days to correct them or risk hefty fines.

To the extent that materials containing manganese are stored outdoors, Morita demanded that S.H. Bell “analyze the feasibility of storing all such material inside fully-enclosed buildings.”

The city further demanded that the company explore possibly “installing a fourth wall to its existing three-walled storage structures”; tarp all trucks used to transport materials on site; provide “more robust controls to ensure dust in the buildings does not escape” and make certain that dust is “not dispersed during barge and rail unloading.”

“Manganese is an essential element. Everybody needs to have a little bit of manganese. … But, it’s when we get to these higher levels that we get concerned. Too much manganese can lead to problems with how you function neurologically. It can lead to motor dysfunction,” Morita told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Having monitors in place will … identify how much is being distributed. But, we also want to make sure there are other systems in place to minimize any potential [risk]. We’re not assuming that it’s safe right now. We want to have those systems in their plan to be well developed and to be implemented….Those things will make us feel better about the risk to the community.”

The city’s hard-line stance is critical at a time when President Donald Trump is in the process of shrinking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the commissioner said.

“We can’t be healthy if our environment is not clean. … We are not counting on the federal government to do that. We are taking this into our own hands. … It is critically important for cities like us to do this,” Morita said.

Kim Walberg, an attorney representing S.H. Bell, refused to comment on the city’s demands. Alyssa Pistininzi, assistant to the president of S.H. Bell, acknowledged that the Health Department has “requested modifications” to the company’s “existing fugitive dust plan.”

“We are in the process of reviewing the City’s comments and will respond to them in due course. At this time we have no further comment,” she wrote in an email.

Local Ald. Susan Sadlowski-Garza (10th) said Friday’s action shows that City Hall “has the backs of the people of the 10th Ward.”

“S.H. Bell is right across the street from residential homes. If it needs to be enclosed — if they need to do some other things and tarp the trucks and make sure that this dust isn’t blowing around, it’s just gonna make us safer here,” the alderman said.

Sadlowski-Garza says she’s relieved to see Mayor Rahm Emanuel flexing the regulatory muscle he put in place four years ago to combat petcoke, an ugly byproduct of the oil refinery process.

“We have more landfills and more dumps and more industry than anywhere else in the whole city. We’re very tired of it,” the alderman said.

“The Army Corps of Engineers wants to put another containing basin where all of the dredging materials come up out of the river. And we’re saying, `No. We’re done. Enough already.’ Downtown gets beautiful riverwalks. And we get toxic dumps and landfills. We’ve had it.”