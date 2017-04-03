City sends out snow plows for overnight flurries

The city’s Dept. of Streets and Sanitation deployed 210 snow plows and salt-spreaders overnight as a brief band of snow — a rarity this season — passes through the Chicago area Saturday morning.

One or two inches could accumulate in the south suburbs, but forecasters say less than an inch of snow is more likely for the city before the flurries taper off by 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Saturday is expected to hit a high of 39 degrees.

Narrow band of light snow overnight, 1-2 inches possible, dusting elsewhere. Temps warm this weekend. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/Qd7QNcxq8D — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 3, 2017

Trucks will clear and salt Lake Shore Drive, main arteries, overpasses, bridges and hills before heading to residential streets if needed, officials said.

“Safety is the City’s top priority so motorists are urged to be patient and cautious when driving during inclement weather and to drive according to the conditions,” the department said in a statement.

View the fleet online in real time at chicagoshovels.org.

Spring-like temperatures return Sunday with a rebound into the 50s, forecasters said.