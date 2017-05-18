City to celebrate craft beer with summer series

If you’re a Natural Ice, Old Style kinda guy, this might have as much appeal as a spritz of lemon in your suds.

For those who like drinking craft beer and hanging out with others who share your passion, the city on Thursday announced plans for Chicago Friday Night Flights, billed as a “summer-long series of events that will highlight Chicago’s thriving craft beer scene.”

“Friday Night Flights will showcase the world-class breweries found in Chicago’s neighborhoods while serving up top-notch local beverages for Chicagoans throughout the summer,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement.

The events, spread around the city beginning June 2, will include a tasting pass — for a fee — allowing participants to sample various beers from participating brewers, according to the city. The events will also offer food and local entertainment.

Here’s where you’ll find the beer flights this summer:

June 2 Pilsen, Bridgeport & Pullman, 2700 block of South Eleanor St.

June 16 Milwaukee Avenue Corridor, 2700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

July 7 Lincoln Park & Lake View, location yet to be determined.

July 21 Loop, South Loop & Bronzeville, 2300 block of South Indiana Avenue

Aug. 11 West Loop & West Town, 300 block of North Sangamon Street

Aug. 25 Ravenswood corridor, 4700 block of North Ravenswood Avenue

Find more information at www.chicagofridaynightflights.com