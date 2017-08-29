If weather permits, spraying will begin at dusk Wednesday and continue until about 1 a.m. Thursday.

The work is done by “licensed mosquito abatement technicians in trucks dispensing an ultra-low-volume spray,” guided by city workers, according to CDPH, which has been leaving door hangers in the affected areas to notify residents.

The chemical used is Zenivex, applied at a rate of 1.5 fluid ounces per acre. That measure is approved by the U.S. EPA to control mosquitoes in outdoor residential and recreational areas.

“The rapid degradation of this product makes it an excellent choice for control of West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes,” CDPH said.

While the spray is not harmful to people or pets, and is used in residential areas nationwide, residents may wish to stay indoors and close windows during spraying as an extra precaution, CDPH said.