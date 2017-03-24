City warns retail electric suppliers to stay off CHA properties

Following a rash of complaints from residents of Chicago Housing Authority housing, the city announced Friday that it will ban retail electric suppliers from soliciting at those properties.

“Some electric suppliers have preyed upon CHA residents by illegally gaining access to buildings and going door-to-door to residents falsely claiming rates will not go up,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement announcing the ban, which takes effect immediately.

A joint warning letter from CHA CEO Eugene Jones Jr. and city Commissioner of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Samantha Fields has been sent out to all suppliers, saying, “the action was taken due to aggressive and misleading actions taken on the part of some electric suppliers via door-to-door marketing on CHA properties.”

The Warning Letter follows a series of complaints about “predatory sales tactics” received by CHA, the state Attorney General’s office and the Citizens Utility Board. Residents claim suppliers enter their buildings and solicit door-to-door. Some promise lower bills and request utility account numbers, then switch a resident’s electricity supplier without knowledge or authorization.

“We thank the City of Chicago for taking action to protect its residents from shady marketers and bad electric deals,” CUB Executive Director David Kolata said in the statement.

Suppliers try to convince residents they must switch, though a CUB analysis showed some Chicago customers pay $130 or more extra per year than if they would have remained with their old utility.

In the statement, Atty. Gen. Lisa Madigan said the letter, which affects about 17,000 residents, was “an important step to protect people from harassing and misleading claims of cheaper electricity bills. These offers are often riddled with hidden costs¬and terms that cause consumers who can least afford it to overpay for their utility service. Preying on vulnerable residents is an unacceptable business practice.”

Fields said the city will “aggressively pursue legal action against retail electric suppliers who manipulate facts and create false guarantees at the expense of residents.”

The city also wants to educate and inform CHA residents about consumer protections, including guides to educate residents about electric suppliers, and a planned series of workshops on the issue.