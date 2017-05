Clark Street Bridge repairs prompt Thursday road closures

The Clark Street Bridge over the Chicago River will be closed Thursday into early Friday for repairs.

The closure will begin Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and last until 2:30 a.m. Friday for bridge testing, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Drivers heading south on Clark should turn west on Kinzie and south on LaSalle and east on Wacker back to Clark, CDOT said.