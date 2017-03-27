Clark Street bridge to fully close Tuesday for lift

The Clark Street bridge will be closed to traffic and pedestrians for seven hours Tuesday, according to city officials.

The bridge, which has been down to one lane for construction, will be closed for a trial lift between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. Drivers can take State or LaSalle as alternatives.

The bridge will reopen to pedestrians at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, but will remain closed to vehicles until 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to CDOT.

All but one traffic lane, and either the east or west sidewalk of the bridge, will remain closed through August so the city can make repairs to the road decks and sidewalks, according to CDOT.

People driving south on Clark who wish to avoid delays should turn west on Grand to southbound Wells, and then east on Wacker back to Clark, according CDOT. Drivers can also avoid delays by heading east on Illinois to southbound State, and then west on Wacker back to Clark.

The CTA is still using Clark Street for its regularly scheduled bus service, according to CDOT.