Clark Street Bridge to partially close Monday for repairs

Traffic along the Clark Street Bridge will be reduced to one lane downtown on Monday for repairs lasting through August, city officials said.

All but one traffic lane and either the east or west sidewalk of the bridge will be closed after the morning rush so the city can make repairs to the bridge’s road decks and sidewalks, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation. At least one lane of traffic and one sidewalk will remain open throughout the bridge’s construction.

People driving south on Clark who wish to avoid delays should turn west on Grand to southbound Wells and then eastbound on Wacker back to Clark, according CDOT. Drivers can also avoid delays by heading eastbound on Illinois to southbound State and then west on Wacker back to Clark.

The CTA plans to continue using Clark Street for its regularly scheduled bus service, according to CDOT.