Clark Street to close near Addison this weekend for crane removal

Clark Street near Wrigley Field will close this weekend for the removal of a construction crane.

The closure, on Clark just north of Addison, will begin 7 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Once the tower crane is safely removed the street will reopen, CDOT said.

Drivers and bicyclists traveling north on Clark should turn west on Addison, then north on Racine and back to Clark.

Southbound traffic will turn right on Addison, left on Racine and then back to Clark, CDOT said. Pedestrians will have access to a sidewalk throughout the weekend.

The Cubs are out of town this weekend.