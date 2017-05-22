$425,000 clock stolen during antique show at Merchandise Mart

An Asprey & Com. mystery clock worth about $425,000 was stolen Sunday from the Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show. | M.S. Rau Antiques photo

A rare clock worth nearly half a million dollars was stolen Sunday afternoon from an antique show at the Merchandise Mart.

About 3:45 p.m., three people approached an exhibit at the Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show on the seventh floor of the Mart in the 200 block of West Merchandise Mart Plaza, according to Chicago Police.

As a male and female distracted employees, another female stole the antique clock.

The suspects got away with the clock, which is encrusted with diamonds and mother of pearl, police said.

“It was unfortunate that this theft happened during what was otherwise a wonderful and successful show for M.S. Rau Antiques from New Orleans,” a statement from the CMO of M.S. Rau Antiques, Lori Paige, said.

“Though there was security throughout the Chicago Antiques, Art + Design Show, the thieves were able to steal an incredibly rare Asprey & Co. mystery clock that is valued at $425,000,” she said.

“The police were immediately notified and quickly on-site. An investigation is underway. Our security footage is being reviewed by the police and we’re confident that the criminals will be quickly apprehended and this wonderful timepiece returned,” Paige said.

No one was in custody as of Monday morning as Area Central detectives investigate.