Closures Monday on Dan Ryan to repair damage from overnight crash

One lane and exit ramp of the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side will close for two hours Monday for repairs.

The right lane on the southbound Dan Ryan and the exit ramp to 18th Street will be closed between 11 a.m and 1 p.m., according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closure is necessary to repair damage caused by an overnight crash, according to IDOT.

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the area.