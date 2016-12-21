Lane, ramp closings around Stevenson-Lake Shore Drive interchange

Several lane and ramp closings will be implemented Wednesday surrounding the Stevenson Expressway interchange with Lake Shore Drive.

The inbound Stevenson will be down to a single lane from 9 a.m. to noon, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Traffic will be shifted to the left lane, and the King Drive exit ramp and the ramp from northbound Stevenson to southbound Lake Shore also will be closed.

From noon to 3 p.m., the inbound Stevenson will remain reduced to a single lane, but traffic will be shifted to the right lane, IDOT said. The ramp from nthe orthbound Stevenson to northbound Lake Shore will be closed, and a detour will direct drivers along southbound Lake Shore to 31st Street to access the northbound lanes.

The closings are part of a reconstruction project on the interchange, IDOT said. The new traffic pattern will have two separate lanes on the northbound Stevenson designated to accessing northbound and southbound Lake Shore Drive. Drivers will also use a newly constructed ramp from the northbound Stevenson to northbound Lake Shore.