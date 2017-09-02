Closures scheduled overnight Friday on I-55 and Lake Shore Drive

Several closures are scheduled for overnight Friday on the Stevenson Expressway and Lake Shore Drive as part of the ongoing Interstate 55/Lake Shore Drive Interchange Reconstruction project.

The two right lanes on southbound Lake Shore Drive will be closed between 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The ramp from northbound Lake Shore Drive to the outbound Stevenson will be closed between 11 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday, according to IDOT. Traffic on northbound Lake Shore will be directed to exit at 18th Street, re-enter southbound Lake Shore and take the ramp to the outbound Stevenson.

The ramp from southbound Lake Shore to the outbound Stevenson will be closed between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday, according to IDOT. Traffic on southbound Lake Shore will be directed to exit at 31st Street, re-enter northbound Lake Shore and take the outbound Stevenson.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time.

In the new traffic pattern, drivers will travel on the newly-constructed ramp from southbound Lake Shore Drive to the southbound Stevenson. The project is expected to be done this fall.