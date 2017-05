CME’s Terry Duffy covering from a collapsed lung

Terry Duffy, chairman and CEO of CME Group Inc., is recovering from a collapsed lung. | AP file photo

Terry Duffy, chairman and chief executive of CME Group Inc., is recuperating after undergoing a treatment for a collapsed lung, the company said Wednesday.

Duffy missed the futures exchange’s annual shareholders meeting Wednesday.

“He is expected to be back in the office in the next couple of weeks,” CME Group spokeswoman Anita Liskey said.

Duffy’s condition was first reported by Crain’s Chicago Business.