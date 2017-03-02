CNN: 20 more ATF agents coming to Chicago

Twenty additional agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are headed to Chicago, less than two weeks after President Donald Trump threatened to “send in the Feds,” according to CNN.

A representative from the ATF could not immediately be reached by a Chicago Sun-Times reporter Friday evening.

Citing two law enforcement officials, CNN reported that approximately 20 agents to Chicago in an effort to “beef up” the federal presence in the city, up from approximately 40 agents now based in Chicago.

Adam Collins, a spokesman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel, said in an emailed statement Friday evening:

“We have received no word from the federal government to confirm these reports, but it would be welcome news if the administration has indeed agreed to one of Mayor Emanuel’s requests for federal resources. We remain hopeful that they will also provide added DEA and FBI agents, that they will boost the prosecution rate for federal gun crimes in Chicago, and that they will provide funding for successful violence prevention efforts.”