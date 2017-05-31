CNN cut ties with Kathy Griffin

CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after video depicting her holding President Donald Trump's severed head. | AP file photo

NEW YORK — CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after video depicting her holding President Donald Trump’s severed head.

Griffin’s video holding what was meant to look like Donald Trump’s severed head made the president seethe — and now the comic known for her abrasive brand of humor not only has the White House mad at her, but also has lost an endorsement deal and at least one club engagement, and a lucrative TV job.

President Donald Trump said Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for appearing in the video. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning: “My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Melania Trump says it was “simply wrong” for celebrity Kathy Griffin to appear in a video holding what looked like President Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head.

In a statement released Wednesday, the first lady says that “as a mother, a wife and a human being, that photo is very disturbing.”

She adds: “When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.”

Griffin has apologized, saying that the brief video was “too disturbing” and wasn’t funny.

“I went too far,” she said in a second video. “I sincerely apologize.”

Griffin is a stand-up comedian who co-anchored CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage.