Colbert says Scaramucci to take a stab at being a guest on ‘Late Show’

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci speaks on a morning television show, from the north lawn of the White House on July 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Will Stephen Colbert serenade “the Mooch” with his “Bohemian Rhapsody” parody?

The comic isn’t saying, but Colbert tweeted Wednesday that he’s lined up former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci to appear as a guest on his late night CBS talk show next week.

“On Monday 8/14 Anthony Scaramucci will be my guest on @colbertlateshow,” Colbert tweeted. “This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready!”

The “Late Show” host had a field day with Scaramucci, or “The Mooch,” during his short tenure at the White House, imitating his New York accent and lampooning his flamboyant style. Colbert especially delighted in making jokes about Scaramucci describing himself as “more of a front-stabbing person.”.

When Scaramucci was ousted after just 11 days on the job, Colbert told viewers he was a “broken man,” shocked by this “breaking nooch.”

“The Mooch is toast,” Colbert said. “The front stabber has been backstabbed. He said he was going to fire everybody, and I’ve got to admit. He delivered.”

Colbert joked that Scaramucci’s tenure was so short “his going away party could serve what’s left of his welcome cake.”

And Colbert ended his farewell with a nod to the Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which he — and countless others — noted contained the line “Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango?”

But once Scaramucci was out, Colbert said it was time to “move on to the sad part” of the song, singing “Mama, my job has just begun, and now I’ve gone and thrown it all away.”