Colorado man hit, killed by car in Rosemont

A Colorado man was fatally struck by a car Friday morning in northwest suburban Rosemont.

The 63-year-old man was jogging at 10:05 a.m. on Higgins Road east of River Road in Rosemont when he was hit by a 2006 Nissan Sentra that was headed west on Higgins, according to Cook County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

The man, who lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:32 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Saturday ruled his death an accident. His identity has not been released.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash, Ansari said. Further details were not immediately available.