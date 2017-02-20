Comcast tries to make waiting for the cable tech less painful

Comcast's customer app, "My Account" will now inform customers when their technician is within 30 minutes of arriving.

There’s nothing worse than waiting for the cable company’s technician to arrive within a four-hour window. Now, Comcast is trying to make that arrival window a little more specific.

Comcast launched a new feature, called Tech ETA, on Monday, Feb. 20. The cable company will still give its customers a two-hour arrival window, but Tech ETA alerts the customers when their technician is within 30 minutes of arriving to their appointments. The new service will also send a picture of the technician, so the customer can know who to expect at the door.

Tech ETA can be found in Comcast’s “My Account” app, which is available for Android and iOS.

Last year, Comcast had a 97 percent on-time arrival rate, according to its website.