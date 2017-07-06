Comey, Coats to testify in blockbuster Senate Intelligence hearings

Then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 3, 2017, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. | Carolyn Kaster/AP

WASHINGTON – Whether President Donald Trump pressured former FBI Director James Comey and Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats on the Russian probe will be the focus of sizzling Senate Intelligence Committee hearings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s your quick guide for the hearings that may determine the course of the Donald Trump presidency.

WEDNESDAY: It’s a coincidence that an all-star cast appears before the Senate Intelligence panel the day before the Comey hearing: Coats, National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

They had been scheduled weeks ago to discuss the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, but the torrent of news will make this news out of this hearing about Trump and Russia’s interference in the U.S. election.

The Washington Post pushed Coats in the spotlight with the report, posted Wednesday night, that “the nation’s top intelligence official told associates in March that President Trump asked him if he could intervene with then-FBI Director James B. Comey to get the bureau to back off its focus on former national security adviser Michael Flynn in its Russia probe, according to officials.”

Rosenstein wrote the memo cited by Trump in firing Comey in May. Rosenstein also went on to appoint former FBI Director Robert Mueller special counsel to take over the investigation looking at possible collusion between Russia and members of Trump’s team.

The Senate panel is one of several committees on Capitol Hill probing Trump’s team and their relations with Russia.

THURSDAY: Did Trump try to obstruct the Russia probe of Michael Flynn and others on the Trump team? That’s the central question for Comey hearing. The television networks and cable channels all featuring his testimony from the Hart Senate Office building, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Will Comey produce more memos-to-self about conversations between himself and Trump?

Will Trump live Tweet the hearing? At the Tuesday briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer talked about Trump’s busy Wednesday schedule – but that does not preclude Trump punching back at what Comey says.

There’s a lot going on…. Keep checking back for new developments.