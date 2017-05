Comey to testify as early as next week, confirm allegations: CNN

Fired FBI Director Jim Comey is expected to testify publicly in the Senate as early as next week and confirm allegations that President Trump pushed him to end an investigation of possible ties between Russia and top Trump campaign aides, CNN is reporting.

Comey would testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, but no date has been set, according to the report.

Comey is unlikely to discuss any details of the investigation.

More details to come.