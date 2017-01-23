Common high school application coming to CPS?

Chicago Public Schools plans to hire a Silicon Valley company to try again to create a common application for all district-run high schools. | File photo

Applying to high school in Chicago might be about to get a little bit easier.

Chicago Public Schools will ask the Board of Education on Wednesday to approve $250,000 to build a common application for district-run schools, according to an agenda released Monday morning.

CPS plans to hire a Silicon Valley company, Schoolmint Inc., to build an an “online, mobile-friendly application that allows parents and administrators to manage CPS enrollment across the district using a single system,” the agenda read. “Vendor’s services will result in a central application system to manage student enrollment and open seats across the district.”

Included in the services will be a parent website featuring an application form, ability to schedule appointments and a “guided step-by-step school selection process.”

CPS spokeswoman Emily Bittner did not immediately respond to questions about the new program but chief education officer Janice Jackson told WBEZ that for now, the common app will be for district-run high schools only, be they selective enrollment, military or neighborhood.

“They’ll go to the web page, one portal, and rank-order their preferences one to 20,” Jackson told Chicago Public Radio in a story that aired Monday morning. “This entire program is about equity and access.”

And students will have to select up to 20 preferred high schools — including open-enrollment neighborhood high schools currently excluded from the process, CPS said.

Applying to high school currently in Chicago is complicated. Different types of district-run schools have different requirements and applications. Add in admissions bids to privately-funded, publicly-run charter schools adds another layer of paperwork and separate deadlines depending on each of more than a dozen high school charter school operators.

The district has attempted common applications before, even spending hundreds of thousands to give it a try, but hasn’t yet been able to pull it off.