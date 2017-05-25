‘Concerns for health’ of man missing since Monday from Gary

Police are looking for a man who was last seen Monday at his home in northwest Indiana.

Joseph Rabbitt was last seen May 22 and there is “no known reason for his absence, but there are concerns for his health and well being,” a statement from Gary police said.

Rabbitt is described as a 47-year-old white man, 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black shirt, blue jeans and tan shoes.

He does not have any form of identification or “any means to care for himself,” police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Det. Cpl. Roberto Figueroa at (219) 881-1209 or (219) 881-7433; or the Crime Tip Line at (866) 274-6347.