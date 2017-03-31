Congress Parkway bridge to close for test lift early Sunday

The Congress Parkway bridge over the Chicago River will be closed early Sunday morning for a trial lift.

The closure will last from midnight to 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. The Congress bridge will be raised and lowered to assure that it still works properly.

CDOT is testing bridges over the river to ensure they’re in working order ahead of regularly scheduled bridge lifts on Wednesdays and weekends from mid-April through June, the department said. Twenty-two other bridges have been tested since Feb. 27, and a test of the Wells Street Bridge is scheduled for Tuesday from midnight to 5 a.m.