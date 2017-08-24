Construction to shut down I-55 in southwest suburbs

Construction will shut down Interstate 55 starting Monday in the southwest suburbs.

The full closure is scheduled to take place on I-55 at East Frontage Road, south of Black Road in Joliet and Shorewood, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Local traffic can access Frontage from U.S. Route 52.

The project consists of realigning, reconstructing and widening the roadway to reduce the existing curve, IDOT said. Work is expected to be completed in the fall.

Delays are expected, and drivers should allow extra time for travel, officials said.