Construction worker dies at Geneva Commons

A construction worker died on Friday while working on a tower sign in west suburban Geneva, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded at 11:48 a.m. for a reported rescue from the central bell tower at Geneva Commons, an open air shopping center at 602 Commons Drive, authorities said.

Firefighters found one man conscious and another man unconscious at the top of the bell tower. It was determined the unconscious man, identified as Donald J. Tentler, 47, of West Dundee, had died. No other injuries were reported, according to a joint statement from the Kane County coroner’s office and the Geneva Police and Fire departments.

An autopsy was expected Monday.