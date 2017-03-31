Convenience store robbed at gunpoint in Ingleside

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a convenience store Wednesday in northwest suburban Ingleside.

Police were called about 8:45 p.m. to a reported armed robbery at the A&N Convenience/Liquor Store at 34780 Catherine St., according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

A man entered the store with a semiautomatic pistol and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before running away, police said. He got into the passenger side of a vehicle that was waiting outside, and the vehicle drove off north on Wilson Road. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, police said. The vehicle was described as a 2006 or 2007 white Volkswagen Passat with either black rims or no hubcaps. The passenger-side headlight was burnt out.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.