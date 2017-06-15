Convicted Aurora felon found guilty on multiple gun charges

A convicted felon from west suburban Aurora was convicted on multiple gun charges Wednesday in Kane County court.

A jury convicted Robert T. McBride, 37, of three felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. Due to his criminal history, which includes multiple felony drug convictions, McBride is prohibited by law from possessing guns.

In September of 2014, officers served a search warrant at McBride’s home in the 200 block of South Lasalle Street in Aurora, prosecutors said. During their search, officers caught McBride throwing a Glock 9mm handgun and a Hi-Point 9mm handgun from a window and into a neighboring yard. Their search also uncovered a third handgun, a Taurus 22mm handgun, in a bedroom of the home.

McBride’s next court appearance was set for 9 a.m. June 23 for motions, status and to set a sentencing date, prosecutors said. He faces between three and seven years in prison.

McBride, who has recently been living in west suburban Batavia, also faces multiple related felony drug charges, prosecutors said.