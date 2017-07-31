Convicted felon found with handgun during traffic stop in Evanston

A convicted felon is facing multiple charges after being found with a handgun during a traffic stop Wednesday night in north suburban Evanston.

Officers were patrolling at 11:18 p.m. in the 1800 block of Leland Avenue when they saw a vehicle blow through a stop sign at Lemar Avenue and Lyons Street, and again at Leland Avenue and Emerson Street, according to Evanston police.

After pulling the vehicle over in the 1800 block of Emerson Street, officers smelled marijuana and searched its occupants, police said.

The driver, 37-year-old Dion L. King, was found with a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun in his waistband, police said. The passenger, a 38-year-old man, was found with just over one gram of cannabis.

During a further search of the vehicle, officers uncovered a second 9mm magazine with 21 bullets, as well as 13 “jumping jack” fireworks, police said. After checking the handgun’s serial number, officers learned it had been reported stolen in Georgia.

King, who lives in Evanston, was charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a handgun by convicted felon, two misdemeanor counts of possession of firearm/ammunition without FOID card, a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon and a city ordinance violation of possession of fireworks, police said. He also received two citations for disobeying a stop sign.

The passenger was cited for cannabis possession and released, police said.

King has been ordered held at Cook County Jail without bond, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He is due back in court at the Skokie Courthouse on Aug. 16.