Cook Co. detainees try to set uniforms on fire, 4 officers hurt

Four Cook County Jail correctional officers were taken to hospitals Saturday evening after a group of detainees tried to light their uniforms on fire.

The detainees were in Division 9, the jail’s super maximum security division, in a tier designated for “problematic detainees who engage in sexual misconduct,” according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

The detainees in that division are given specially designed jumpsuits, which they tried to destroy by using a microwave to ignite a wick and set the uniforms on fire, the sheriff’s office said. Smoke then billowed in the living unit.

Two officers were taken to a hospital for smoke exposure, and two officers were taken to a hospital for injuries they suffered while securing the tier, according to the sheriff’s office. None of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.