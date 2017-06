Cook County Commissioner Robert Steele dies

Cook County Commissioner Robert Steele has died, officials announced Monday afternoon.

“I am saddened to learn of the death today of Commissioner Robert Steele,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a statement. “Robert’s life was marked by his long career in public service for the residents of Chicago and Cook County.”

Steele started as the commissioner of the second district in 2006.