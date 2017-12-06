Cook County Jail emerges from 43 years of federal oversight

Four decades ago, overcrowding and poor staffing in the Cook County Jail led to federal court oversight of the sprawling complex on the Southwest Side.

But last week, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall lifted that oversight, saying the Cook County Sheriff’s Office has made all of the sweeping improvements that were set out in an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department in 2010.

In a statement Monday, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said it was clear that reforms were needed before he took office in 2007.

“Prior to the DOJ report, I began a systematic overhaul of the jail, working with the federal court and others to address the many issues identified,” he said. “Today we have systems and structures that are looked at as a beacon for correctional facilities around the country.”

Cara Smith, chief of policy for Dart, said Cook County is the largest of the jails in the United States to move from under a federal consent decree. The jail systems in New York City and Los Angeles remain under such federal oversight, she said.

The sheriff’s agreement with the Justice Department grew out of a 2008 report that gave the jail failing marks for the safety of inmates, medical care, sanitary conditions, fire safety and guards’ use of excessive force.

In his statement Monday, Dart touted a list of improvements, including:

Installing 2,400 fixed cameras on the jail complex so sheriff’s supervisors can review incidents involving inmates and guards.

Building a 979-bed treatment facility.

Increasing the correctional staff and boosting training time.

Dart also pointed to remarks that Kendall made at a recent court hearing, in which she said: “The fact that everyone was able to sit down at a table and work together, recognizing that there was a goal to keep getting those details fixed until the constitutionality and the comfort and the placement of our pretrial detainees is appropriately handled has been absolutely invigorating for me as a judge to see.”

“I credit a new way of thinking with both Cook County and the Sheriff in that they didn’t look at it as an accusation against them, but, rather, looked at it as a challenge to fix and to work towards improvement for the protection of the pretrial detainees, and that attitude is just so refreshing and remarkable,” Kendall said during the hearing on Jan. 27.

She also made a veiled reference to the proposed consent decree between the city of Chicago and the Justice Department over problems with the Chicago Police Department.

“I know that there’s consent decree discussion around Chicago, and people probably have the similar fear of entering into some project like this. I would not in a second have such reservations because of the hard work that everyone around this consent decree has put into it,” she said.

The Cook County Jail first came under federal oversight in 1974 because of overcrowding. The jail was bursting at the seams with more than 11,000 inmates housed in the campus of jail buildings near 26th and California. Now, about 7,600 inmates are housed in the complex.

In 2007, the U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into allegations of abuse and unconstitutional confinement in the jail. Three years later, in 2010, the sheriff’s office entered into the agreement with the federal government to fix the problems identified in the probe.

In 2014, Kendall found the jail was in “substantial compliance” with the Justice Department agreement to improve jail conditions. And on Friday, she lifted the consent decree, the final step in that process.

Federal jail monitors have visited the jail complex several times a year, a week at a time, to observe the steps that were being taken to comply with the agreement.

Some critics, though, have said a “culture of brutality” continued in the jail even after the consent decree was signed in 2010.

In 2013, Northwestern University’s MacArthur Justice Center sued the county, calling for additional measures to deal with jailhouse violence. But Kendall, in a 2015 ruling denying the MacArthur Justice Center’s request for a preliminary injunction, wrote: “the evidence presented at the hearing demonstrates the defendants have worked diligently, and with marked success in many areas, in combatting the danger that exists at the jail.”

Last year, MacArthur agreed to dismiss the lawsuit and pay the county $45,500 in costs, records show.