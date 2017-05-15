Cop fires shots at dog, shrapnel strikes 2 CPD officers on South Side

Two Chicago Police officers were struck by shrapnel Monday evening when a third officer opened fire at a “vicious” dog that charged him in the South Side McKinley Park neighborhood.

About 6:50 p.m., the dog charged the officer in the 3600 block of South Wolcott, according to Chicago Police. The officer took out his gun and shot the dog.

Shrapnel metal ricocheted off the dog and hit two other officers on the scene, police said. One officer was hit in the leg and the other was hit in the foot.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital in good condition and are being looked at, police said.