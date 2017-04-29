Cops: 1 dead, 1 injured in West Pullman crash with stolen vehicle

One man died and another was injured Friday night in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in the West Pullman neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

About 8:45 p.m., officers who were responding to a call of shots fired saw a white Ford driving off from the 12700 block of South Halsted, police said.

The Ford drove west, running a red light before striking a red Toyota Corolla at the intersection of 127th Street and Throop, police said. The impact caused the Toyota to crash into a 2003 Saturn.

The 18-year-old man driving the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 20-year-old man who was in the passenger seat was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and was expected to survive. No one else was hurt.

One suspect was in custody early Saturday, and the white Ford had been reported stolen, police said. The police Major Accidents Investigations Unit is handling the case.