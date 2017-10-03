Cops: 1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting at South Side gas station

Four men were shot early Friday at a Washington Park neighborhood gas station on the South Side, leaving one dead, according to Chicago Police.

Responding officers found the victims just before 2 a.m. in the foyer of the station in the 100 block of East 51st Street. Witnesses said a gray four-door Chevrolet pulled up and opened fire on the men before taking off north on Indiana Avenue.

A man who was shot multiple times was dead at the scene, police said. Authorities were still trying to identify him.

A 24-year-old man shot in the torso and legs was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, along with a 25-year-old man in serious condition with gunshot wounds to both legs and a graze wound to the head, police said. The fourth man, 64, was shot in the leg. His condition was stabilized at Stroger, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.