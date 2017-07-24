Cops: 14-year-old boy stole SUV from relative, crashed in Wonder Lake

A 14-year-old boy crashed an SUV that he’d stolen from a family member early Saturday in northwest suburban Wonder Lake, according to police.

The boy took a relative’s 2007 Dodge Magnum SXT without permission, and was driving south in the 2200 block of East Wonder Lake Road at 5:37 a.m. when the SUV left the road, struck a utility pole and rolled over several times, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

The Wonder Lake boy was taken to a hospital, where he remained in serious but “stable” condition Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Speed and “lack of driver experience” are thought to be factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The sheriff’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating.