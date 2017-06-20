Cops: Chicago woman caught with half-kilo of cocaine in trunk

Indiana State Police say they found a large quantity of cocaine in the trunk of a car driven by 25-year-old Camille A. Rouse of Chicago. | Indiana State Police

Driving on a suspended license without insurance is never a good idea, especially when you’re speeding with half a kilogram of cocaine in the vehicle.

When Indiana State Police pulled over a Chicago woman about 9:37 a.m. Monday on U.S. 41 near CR 200S in west central Indiana, it was initially speeding, a statement from ISP said.

A trooper was on patrol on U.S. 41, just north of Boswell near the Illinois state line, when he stopped the silver 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, ISP said.

The driver, 25-year-old Camille A. Rouse of Chicago, was then found to have a suspended license in Illinois and no insurance on the vehicle, according to ISP.

So the trooper did a walk around the car with his K-9 partner Colt, who alerted near the trunk. Inside was an estimated 500 grams of what appeared to be cocaine, police said.

Rouse was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs, and more charges are pending, police said. She was being held at the Benton County Jail in Fowler.

The DEA and Benton County sheriff’s office assisted in the arrest and investigation.